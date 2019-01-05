Predators' Colton Sissons: Removed from IR
Sissons (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Sissons has seven goals and nine assists through 35 games with his ice time (16:31) seemingly at its pinnacle. He tends to score in bunches, so consider deploying him in DFS tournament settings; the winger will be a particularly sneakier play Saturday considering he missed the previous seven games.
