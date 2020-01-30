Sissons (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sissons has been sidelined for over a month with a lower-body injury, so he'll definitely have some rust to shake off against New Jersey. The 26-year-old, who's notched 13 points in 37 games this campaign, is expected to center Nashville's fourth line Thursday.