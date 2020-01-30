Predators' Colton Sissons: Returning against New Jersey
Sissons (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Sissons has been sidelined for over a month with a lower-body injury, so he'll definitely have some rust to shake off against New Jersey. The 26-year-old, who's notched 13 points in 37 games this campaign, is expected to center Nashville's fourth line Thursday.
