Sissons scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

Sissons found the back of the net within the first minute of the third period, and his goal forced the overtime period. However, he only has two points this season, although both have been goals across his last five appearances. Even if he's trending in the right direction, the 31-year-old is not producing enough to be worth a roster spot in most formats.