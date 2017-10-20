Predators' Colton Sissons: Scores lone goal in 1-0 win
Sissons scored a goal and received a minor penalty while logging 17:08 of ice time during Thursday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.
The versatile forward has logged more minutes over his past three games (17:57 with 1:35 on the power play) and now scored a goal in consecutive contests. Sissons has never been a go-to scorer in the professional ranks, but he did have a mini breakout during last spring's playoff run, and he could provide serviceable fantasy results in deep settings while playing a top-six role.
