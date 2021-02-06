Sissons notched his second point of the season Friday, scoring his team's only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

With a career-high 15 goals back in 2018-19, Sissons has never been a big scorer. Instead, his value to the Preds can really be found in other areas -- defensive play, faceoffs, killing penalties, etc. -- something the team acknowledged when they locked him up to a seven-year deal back in 2019. That being said, fantasy owners should not assign him similar value. He simply doesn't rank well enough in any of the major stat categories to give him value outside of very deep leagues, so you should avoid using him if you can.