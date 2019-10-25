Sissons scored shorthanded and also tallied an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Sissons picked up the primary helper on Miikka Salomaki's second-period snipe that opened the scoring. Then, at the 16:53 mark of the third period, Sissons scored with his team down a man to make it 4-0. The 25-year-old has four goals and three assists in 10 games this season.