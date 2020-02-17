Sissons failed to crack the scoresheet for the ninth straight game Sunday against the Blues.

Coming off a career-high 30-point season last year, Sissons got off to a terrific start this season with 10 points in his first 13 games. However, with just three points in his last 33 contests, it's been all downhill since then. To top it all off, Sissons' 12-game absence in January due to a lower-body injury has truly made this season one to forget. He's currently centering the Preds' fourth line between Austin Watson and Calle Jarnkrok, an assignment that provides very few opportunities to contribute offensively.