Sissons scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over Columbus. He also won six of 10 faceoffs.

Sissons broke in alone and beat Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a nifty backhand-to-forehand move, closing out the scoring with less than five minutes remaining. The 27-year-old ended the 2019-20 regular season with a 10-game goal drought, so it's encouraging to see him finding the net early in the year. Sissons scored between eight and 15 goals in each of the last four seasons, and he should push for double digits again, even with the abbreviated 2020-21 schedule.