Sissons scored a goal on his lone shot during Thursday's 5-4 victory over the visiting Islanders.

Sissons, who entered Thursday tied for first in the NHL with 35 short-handed face-off wins, showed off his stickwork in another way, scoring a first-period goal off a deflection. The 29-year-old center notched his first goal this season on his first career shot against goalie Ilya Sorokin. Sissons added two hits in the win.