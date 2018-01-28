Sissons entered the All-Star break with just six points in 22 games since the beginning of December. However, he's averaging a healthy 16:42 in ice time, including 2:06 on the power play.

Currently centering the Preds' fourth line, Sissons has just 14 points in 46 games this season, which doesn't rank him very highly in most fantasy formats. However, he has shown a good scorers' touch in the minors (61 points over two seasons at AHL Milwaukee), so it appears the Preds may be grooming him for a larger role, much as they did with Kevin Fiala. Keep an eye on Sissons, as a breakthrough season may not be far off.