Sissons had a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings, adding three shots on goal and a hit in a season-high 20:19 of ice time.

Sissons is becoming king of the multi-point effort, as the last time he cracked the scoresheet was back on Nov. 7 when he scored a hat trick against the Avalanche. The good news is, Sissons has been averaging close to 20 minutes per game (19:32) over his last five contests, but that's mostly because the Preds have been using him on the power play ever since Viktor Arvidsson went down with an upper-body injury. Otherwise, Sissons continues to skate mainly on the third line with Austin Watson and Nick Bonino. Despite his uptick in minutes, Sissons still scores far too infrequently for us to recommend him for fantasy purposes.