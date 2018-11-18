Predators' Colton Sissons: Seeing power-play duty
Sissons had a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings, adding three shots on goal and a hit in a season-high 20:19 of ice time.
Sissons is becoming king of the multi-point effort, as the last time he cracked the scoresheet was back on Nov. 7 when he scored a hat trick against the Avalanche. The good news is, Sissons has been averaging close to 20 minutes per game (19:32) over his last five contests, but that's mostly because the Preds have been using him on the power play ever since Viktor Arvidsson went down with an upper-body injury. Otherwise, Sissons continues to skate mainly on the third line with Austin Watson and Nick Bonino. Despite his uptick in minutes, Sissons still scores far too infrequently for us to recommend him for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Posts hat trick•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Ice time on the rise•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Rare assist Saturday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Goal, assist in win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Records two points in Game 6 rout•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Two points in Thursday's Game 1 win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...