Sissons (upper body) is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.
Sissons blocked a shot and had to leave Wednesday's contest, but it doesn't appear his absence will extend any longer. He'll likely fill a middle-six role for Thursday's game. Sissons has one goal and a minus-12 rating over 13 appearances this season.
