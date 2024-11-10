Sissons (upper body) is good to play Saturday versus Utah, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Sissons was a game-time call Saturday after missing Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida. He has a goal, 18 hits and 14 points in 13 outings in 2024-25. Sissons is projected to center the second line with Jonathan Marchessault and Gustav Nyquist on his wings.