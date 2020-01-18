Predators' Colton Sissons: Skating on his own
Sissons has been skating alone as he rehabs his lower-body injury, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Head coach John Hynes also mentioned that he should be ready to practice shortly after the All-Star break. Sissons will not play in Saturday's game against Buffalo, marking the 10th game he's missed since being placed on injured reserve.
