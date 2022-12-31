Sissons contributed a goal and an assist in Nashville's 6-1 win against Anaheim on Friday.
Sissons opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period and provided an assist in the second frame. The 29-year-old ended his six-game scoring drought. He's up to four goals and 10 points in 34 contests this season.
