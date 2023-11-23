Sissons posted a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Flames.

Sissons opened the scoring on helpers to Roman Josi and Cole Smith at just 2:33 of the first period to get the Predators off on the right foot. He ended up with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in his 18:17 of ice time while winning just six of his 16 faceoff opportunities. The 30-year-old has a goal and three points during his modest three-game point streak. Next up is a trip to St. Louis on Friday.