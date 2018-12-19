Predators' Colton Sissons: Suffers injury Tuesday
Sissons exited Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks with an injury and didn't return, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
It appeared that Sissons rolled his ankle while stopping a puck along the boards, and he immediately was helped down the tunnel to the dressing room. There was no update on his status after the game, but he'll need to make a quick recovery in order to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets OT winner•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pair of late points in loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Two-assist night in win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Seeing power-play duty•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Posts hat trick•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Ice time on the rise•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...