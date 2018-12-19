Sissons exited Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks with an injury and didn't return, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

It appeared that Sissons rolled his ankle while stopping a puck along the boards, and he immediately was helped down the tunnel to the dressing room. There was no update on his status after the game, but he'll need to make a quick recovery in order to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Flyers.