Sissons scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.
The 27-year-old only has two points through 11 games to begin the season, but at least both of them found the back of the net. Sissons has only scored double-digit goals once in a season in his career, so even his current modest pace could be tough to maintain.
