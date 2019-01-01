Sissons (lower body) was on the ice with Filip Forsberg (upper body) and Yannick Weber (undisclosed) while the rest of the team was in a meeting Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports. None of those players are in the projected lineup for the evening's home game againstthe Flyers.

All three skaters remain on injured reserve as well, so it's safe to assume that Sissons and Co. will be out at least until the team embarks on a five-game road trip beginning with Friday's visit to Detroit to face the Red Wings.