Sissons scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Sissons has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The 29-year-old forward had a slow start to the campaign, but he's notched four goals and two helpers over his last 11 outings. Through 61 contests overall, he has 11 goals, 24 points, 60 shots on net, 134 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role.