Sissons scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Sissons tied the game at 1-1 with his fifth goal of the season. The 29-year-old has yet to pick up an assist, but he's been quite effective as a depth scorer in a middle-six role. He's added 23 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over nine contests. Sissons doesn't receive power-play time, and it's unlikely he'd be able to maintain his 27.8 shooting percentage even if he had more favorable usage.