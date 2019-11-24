Predators' Colton Sissons: Taps in rebound for goal
Sissons posted a goal on three shots and dished four hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Sissons cleaned up a loose puck from Mathieu Olivier's shot late in the first period. The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Sissons, who now has 12 points and 34 hits through 22 appearances. Despite the recent struggles, the 26-year-old is on pace to top his career high of 30 points from last year.
