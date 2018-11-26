Predators' Colton Sissons: Two-assist night in win
Sissons recorded his fifth and sixth assists of the season in a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Give the 25-year-old 10 points in 24 games, with Sissons on pace to record a career high in 2018-19. Last season, the Predators' forward tallied nine goals and 27 points in what presently stands as the fifth-year veteran's best season statistically.
