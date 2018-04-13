Predators' Colton Sissons: Two points in Thursday's Game 1 win
Sissons scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.
His empty-net tally iced things with just under two minutes left in the third period. Sissons is no stranger to big postseason performances -- his 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games during last year's Stanley Cup run was more than he managed in 58 games during the 2016-17 regular season -- so while it's tough to expect the 24-year-old to repeat that level of production, he could surprise once again.
