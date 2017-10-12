Play

Sissons (lower body) is doubtful against Dallas on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Sissons played just 9:31 of Tuesday's contest before heading to the dressing room. The winger is still looking for his first point of the 2017-18 campaign, but considering he tallied just eights goals and a pair of assists in 58 contests last year, it could be an extended wait once give the green light to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories