Sissons (lower body) is doubtful against Dallas on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Sissons played just 9:31 of Tuesday's contest before heading to the dressing room. The winger is still looking for his first point of the 2017-18 campaign, but considering he tallied just eights goals and a pair of assists in 58 contests last year, it could be an extended wait once give the green light to return.