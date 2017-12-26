Predators' Colton Sissons: Value to Preds not tied to goals and assists
Sissons entered the holiday break with just one point in his last eight games after posting an assist Saturday against the Stars.
Despite averaging a healthy 16:48 in ice time centering the fourth line -- including 2:05 on the power play -- Sissons still has just 11 points through 34 games this season. That said, his value to the Preds lies well beyond the scoresheet, as he is a leader in many peripheral stat categories, including faceoff win percentage (57.3%), hits (46) and shorthanded ice time (2:35). Bottom line, Sissons brings many intangibles to the Preds' lineup that don't translate directly into goals and assists. This won't help you from a fantasy perspective, but it does explain why he's such a big part of their lineup.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Quietly putting together career season•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Collects two helpers in win over Caps•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Bags apple in road victory•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Scores lone goal in 1-0 win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Notches first goal•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Will play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...