Sissons entered the holiday break with just one point in his last eight games after posting an assist Saturday against the Stars.

Despite averaging a healthy 16:48 in ice time centering the fourth line -- including 2:05 on the power play -- Sissons still has just 11 points through 34 games this season. That said, his value to the Preds lies well beyond the scoresheet, as he is a leader in many peripheral stat categories, including faceoff win percentage (57.3%), hits (46) and shorthanded ice time (2:35). Bottom line, Sissons brings many intangibles to the Preds' lineup that don't translate directly into goals and assists. This won't help you from a fantasy perspective, but it does explain why he's such a big part of their lineup.