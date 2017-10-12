Predators' Colton Sissons: Will play Thursday
Sissons (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Stars, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Sissons' return to action won't impact many fantasy lineups, as the 23-year-old forward only totaled 10 points in 58 games last season, but it should improve the Predators' penalty-killing units' effectiveness. The 2012 second-round pick will center Cody McLeod and Austin Watson on Nashville's fourth line against Dallas.
