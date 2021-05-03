Sissons (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not play against Columbus on Monday.
I's unclear when Sissons sustained an injury but he was a late scratch for Monday's contest. He has just 15 points in 52 games this season but 10 of those have come over the last 15 contests. He'll be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Produces assist in loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Provides go-ahead tally•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Keeps up hot run•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Produces helper in shootout win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Registers two assists•