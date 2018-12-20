Sissons (lower body) will not be fit to play in Thursday evening's road game against the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sissons wasn't able to take to the ice for morning skate, so he was quickly ruled out for the upcoming contest. This means there will be one less viable tournament play for DFS contests -- Scissons has a hat trick and six total multi-point performances this season.