Predators' Colton Sissons: Won't suit up Thursday
Sissons (lower body) will not be fit to play in Thursday evening's road game against the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Sissons wasn't able to take to the ice for morning skate, so he was quickly ruled out for the upcoming contest. This means there will be one less viable tournament play for DFS contests -- Scissons has a hat trick and six total multi-point performances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets OT winner•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pair of late points in loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Two-assist night in win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Seeing power-play duty•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Posts hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...