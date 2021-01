The Predators have recalled Ingram from his loan with IF Bjorkloven of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league.

Ingram appeared in nine games during his loan, compiling a 5-4-0 record while posting a 2.51 GAA and a .898 save percentage. He's behind Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne on the Predators' organizational depth chart, so he likely won't see much NHL action in 2020-21.