The Predators recalled Ingram from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Pekka Rinne is dealing with an illness ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Senators, and although he was expected to be ready, Ingram was called up to add depth to the team's crease. The 22-year-old Ingram has been fantastic in the minors this season, recording a .931 save percentage, 1.98 GAA and 18-5-5 record. If Rinne ends up sitting out, Juuse Saros is expected to start and Ingram would work as the backup.