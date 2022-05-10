Ingram allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Monday's Game 4. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Ingram couldn't make a 3-2 lead stick over the last 16:02 of the third period. The 25-year-old allowed 14 goals across three starts and a relief appearance, as the Avalanche's powerful offense was just too overwhelming to contend with. He's strengthened his case to serve as the Predators' backup behind Juuse Saros (lower body) next season, especially if David Rittich is allowed to walk in free agency.