Ingram made 35 saves Saturday in a 7-3 loss to Colorado in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round. He allowed six goals.

The game was close until the mid-point of the second period. At 12:54 of that frame, Roman Josi knotted the score at 3-3, but the ice tilted hard and fast at Ingram's net. Gabriel Landeskog scored at 14:02 and then at 14:41, Nazem Kadri received a gift from Ingram, who passed the puck from behind the net straight to the Avs' pivot. Devon Toews wired a slap shot from the top of the left circle at 9:33 of the third period to push the score to 6-3. Ingram is the first rookie goalie to start a playoff game for the Preds and has performed remarkably well against the high-flying Avs.