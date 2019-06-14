Ingram was traded to the Predators from the Lightning in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Ingram was a third-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, so the Predators are getting decent value here. Given Nashville's organizational depth, Ingram could struggle to earn minutes with AHL Milwaukee and may find himself still playing down in the ECHL, where he finished the 2018-19 campaign. With the Solar Bears, the 22-year-old went 8-2-0 with a 2.81 GAA.