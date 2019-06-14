Predators' Connor Ingram: Headed for Music City
Ingram was traded to the Predators from the Lightning in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick.
Ingram was a third-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, so the Predators are getting decent value here. Given Nashville's organizational depth, Ingram could struggle to earn minutes with AHL Milwaukee and may find himself still playing down in the ECHL, where he finished the 2018-19 campaign. With the Solar Bears, the 22-year-old went 8-2-0 with a 2.81 GAA.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...