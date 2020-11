The Predators have loaned Ingram to IF Bjorkloven of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league.

Ingram will head to Sweden for now, but he'll be recalled ahead of the Predators' 2020-21 training camp, whenever that may be. The 23-year-old backstop spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, compiling a 21-5-5 record while posting an impressive 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage in 33 appearances. He's expected to once again serve as AHL Milwaukee's No. 1 netminder next season.