Ingram will be sent back to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, Patrick Williams of AHL.com reports.

Ingram went 0-3-0 with a 3.64 GAA in his four postseason appearances after Juuse Saros (lower body) was injured. The 25-year-old Ingram figures to jump into the starting role as the Admirals look to make a postseason run of their own. If the Predators opt to let David Rittich go in the offseason, Ingram could be in line for the backup role next year.