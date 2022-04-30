Ingram allowed five goals on 27 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

After the Predators took a 4-0 lead 6:57 into the game, Ingram should have had this one in the bag. Instead, he surrendered five unanswered goals to the Coyotes, and the Predators couldn't pull even. Combined with the Stars' regulation win over the Ducks, the Predators are now set to face the Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. Ingram will likely serve as backup to David Rittich for that series, which starts Tuesday in Denver. Ingram went 1-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 91 shots in three appearances at the NHL level this season.