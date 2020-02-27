Predators' Connor Ingram: Shipped to minors
Nashville reassigned Ingram to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Pekka Rinne (illness) is expected to be available for Thursday's clash with Calgary, so the Predators are no longer in need of Ingram's services as a backup. The 22-year-old netminder will return to his role as Milwaukee's starter, where he's compiled an 18-5-5 record while posting an impressive 1.98 GAA and .931 save percentage this year.
