Predators' Connor Ingram: Signs three-year extension
The Predators signed Ingram to a three-year contract extension on Monday.
Ingram has been brilliant at the AHL level this season, recording a 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage alongside a 21-5-5 record. The 22-year-old netminder seems primed to compete for a spot on the NHL roster and he could get that opportunity soon; both Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros are set to become free agents following next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.