The Predators signed Ingram to a three-year contract extension on Monday.

Ingram has been brilliant at the AHL level this season, recording a 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage alongside a 21-5-5 record. The 22-year-old netminder seems primed to compete for a spot on the NHL roster and he could get that opportunity soon; both Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros are set to become free agents following next season.