Ingram allowed two goals on 32 shots in relief of David Rittich during a 7-2 loss to the Avalanche in Tuesday's Game 1.

By the time Ingram entered the contest, the Avalanche already had a five-goal lead, and they were never in danger of losing it. The 25-year-old's solid performance raises some questions as to which goalie the Predators will start in Thursday's Game 2. Ingram has just four appearances to his name at the NHL level, so he would be a shaky DFS option at best against a tough opponent if he gets the nod.