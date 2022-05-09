Ingram will be in goal at home versus Colorado on Monday for Game 4, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ingram has faced a barrage of rubber in three postseason appearances in which he stopped 114 of 124 shots (.919 save percentage). Despite being unable to earn his club a victory, the Preds will continue to roll with the 25-year-old youngster, who will be looking to stave off a sweep at the hands of Colorado.
More News
-
Predators' Connor Ingram: Continues to impress even in loss•
-
Predators' Connor Ingram: Facing Avalanche•
-
Predators' Connor Ingram: Heroic effort falls short•
-
Predators' Connor Ingram: Gets nod for Game 2•
-
Predators' Connor Ingram: Solid in relief outing•
-
Predators' Connor Ingram: Loses control in loss•