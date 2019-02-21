Predators' Craig Smith: Absent from morning skate
Smith (undisclosed) missed morning skate Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site has also weighed in on the matter, relaying from Predators coach Peter Laviolette that he doesn't have any more information on either Smith or Viktor Arvidsson, who curiously missed the a.m. skate as well. We wouldn't count on either player being available against the Kings on Thursday, but the line rushes in warmups will be the final detreminent of their respective availability.
