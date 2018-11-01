Predators' Craig Smith: Adds to assist total Tuesday

Smith picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights, giving him four points in his last seven games.

Last season, Smith managed to crack the 50-point barrier for just the second time in his career with 25 goals and 26 assists in 79 games. He's a bit behind that pace so far this season, but there's still plenty of time for him to find his groove. Smith is currently second on the Preds in shots on goal behind Sebastian Aho, and he should continue to find plenty of scoring chances skating on the second line with Kyle Turris and Calle Jarnkrok. Use him well.