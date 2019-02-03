Predators' Craig Smith: Agonizing scoring drought continues
Smith extended his current pointless streak to 10 games Saturday against the Stars.
Smith started January with a bang, notching four goals and an assist in five games, but he's really been struggling since then. Both he and Kevin Fiala must really be feeling the absence of Kyle Turris (lower body), as the trio showed a huge amount of chemistry together last season as the Preds' second line. Smith will be lucky to crack the 40-point mark this season given his current pace -- he's best left to the waiver wire at this point.
