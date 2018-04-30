Predators' Craig Smith: Assists OT winner

Smith picked up the primary assist on Kevin Fiala's winning goal in the second overtime of Sunday's win over Winnipeg.

The former Wisconsin Badger used his speed to beat the defender wide before feeding Fiala in front of the net, who ended the game with a sweet backhand finish. Smith now has just three points in eight postseason games, despite the fact that he's played a prominent role on the power play.

