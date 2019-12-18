Predators' Craig Smith: Best performance of season
Smith scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders. He also racked up six shots and 12 PIM.
Smith entered the night with only two goals in 32 games this season and managed to double that total by the end of the second period. The three-point night was his first of the year and his six shots were also a season high. Smith wasn't likely rostered by many fantasy owners, let alone in the starting lineup, due to his season-long struggles. However, he scored 20-plus goals in five of the previous six seasons, so he can still be a useful waiver wire add if Tuesday's performance jump-starts his game.
