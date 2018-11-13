Predators' Craig Smith: Breaks scoring slump

Smith recorded an assist and eight shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Smith was pointless in four straight games coming into this outing, and he broke the slump with a helper in the third period to send the game to overtime. The Madison, Wisconsin native has struggled to tickle the twine, however, as he's scored just four times on 55 shots (7.2 percent).

More News
Our Latest Stories