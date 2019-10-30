Predators' Craig Smith: Chips in with two assists
Smith picked up a pair of assists and was plus-3 with five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.
Smith's line with Nick Bonino (3g) and Rocco Grimaldi (3a) were responsible for every Nashville goal on Tuesday, and Smith seems to have found a bit of a groove with three points in his last three games. He had opened the season with just one assist in his first nine games, and that lone assist came way back on opening night. The 30-year-old has provided 20-plus goals in five of the previous six seasons and there's no reason he can't approach that territory again this season despite the slow start.
