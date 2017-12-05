Predators' Craig Smith: Collects three points in win

Smith recorded two goals and an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over Boston.

This was the fourth multi-point showing through the past 12 games for Smith, and he has collected seven goals, five assists and 34 shots during the offensive surge. Skating with Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala on the second line has been a fantasy boon for Smith, and the 28-year-old winger should be viewed as a rock-solid option in most formats while consistently scoring.