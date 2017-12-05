Predators' Craig Smith: Collects three points in win
Smith recorded two goals and an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over Boston.
This was the fourth multi-point showing through the past 12 games for Smith, and he has collected seven goals, five assists and 34 shots during the offensive surge. Skating with Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala on the second line has been a fantasy boon for Smith, and the 28-year-old winger should be viewed as a rock-solid option in most formats while consistently scoring.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: On pace to crack 40-point plateau•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Leads way against Colorado•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Nets fifth goal of season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scoring with regularity•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores game-winning goal against Hawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...