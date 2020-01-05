Predators' Craig Smith: Delivers two-point outing

Smith scored a goal and provided an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Smith set up Rocco Grimaldi's opening goal at 10:21 of the first period, and the wingers switched roles as Smith tallied in the third. After an ice-cold start to the year, the 30-year-old has six goals and three helpers in his last eight games. Smith is at 18 points, 107 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating through 40 contests. He's only shot 7.4 percent this season, compared to a 9.3 percent rate in his career, so the Wisconsin native could be in line for positive regression in the second half.